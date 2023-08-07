UK Government Plans £160 Million Satellite Fund to Enhance Broadband and 5G Coverage

The UK government has announced its intention to enhance broadband and 5G coverage in the country through the potential launch of a £160 million ($204 million) satellite fund. The Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology and the UK Space Agency have revealed their efforts to establish a framework to support the development of next-generation satellite communications.

The government recognizes the importance of satellites in providing connectivity to remote and rural areas of the UK. It views Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites as the future of space technology. The Connectivity in Low Earth Orbit program (CLEO) will leverage the country’s thriving satellite industry to drive the development of new constellations. Smarter satellites with better hardware, faster data delivery using AI, and improved satellite connections will be key focus areas.

In addition to the satellite fund, the government is launching various live 5G integration projects. One such project includes the establishment of a 5G testing facility at ESCAT in Harwell, Oxfordshire, with the aim of establishing networks in underserved and remote areas. The objective is to ensure high-speed internet and connectivity across the entire country.

The proposed investment presents an opportunity for the UK to harness its reputation as an innovation and research and development leader. Secretary of Science, Innovation, and Technology, Michelle Donelan, asserts that this investment could position the UK as a true space superpower.

The government is considering grant funding of up to £100 million and may support it with an additional £60 million from the European Space Agency’s UK-backed Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) program. This initiative will benefit critical areas like AI and machine learning in the next generation of LEO satellite communication technologies.

While the launch of the scheme and funding commitment are pending standard government approvals, the government has stated that support for companies will be subject to a competitive process and successful application.