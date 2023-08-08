The U.S. Quantum Information Science School at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory has launched the U.S. Quantum Information Science School. This federally sponsored program aims to develop a quantum-ready workforce and promote diversity in the field of quantum information science. Representatives from various government entities and research centers were in attendance at the event.

The school is organized by the Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center (SQMS), hosted by Fermilab, in collaboration with the Quantum Science Center, hosted by the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. It brings together experts from the five DOE Office of Science Quantum Research Centers, consisting of national labs, academia, and industry partners. By leveraging the expertise of these institutions, the program aims to advance quantum information science.

The program will host nearly 150 students from 70 institutions for a 10-day immersive experience at Fermilab. Participants will gain theoretical and practical knowledge in various aspects of quantum information science through morning lectures by leading experts in the field and afternoon sessions in the SQMS Center laboratories. Topics covered include quantum device controls and measurements, quantum computing algorithms, quantum sensing, cryogenics, and material science.

At the SQMS Center, participants will have access to advanced quantum devices and platforms developed by Fermilab, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and Rigetti Computing. The program will be taught by experts from a range of institutions and organizations, further enriching the educational experience.

The U.S. Quantum Information Science School is part of the larger National Quantum Initiative Act, which allocated more than $1 billion for research in artificial intelligence and quantum information science. Congress established five National Quantum Information Science Research Centers with the aim of advancing the field. The school’s ultimate goal is to educate the next generation of quantum professionals to meet the growing demand for quantum technologies and maintain the nation’s leadership in science and technology.