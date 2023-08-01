NASA and DARPA to Launch Nuclear-Powered Spacecraft for Faster Mars Missions

NASA and DARPA have announced plans to launch the world’s first nuclear-powered spacecraft, known as Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO), by 2025. The mission, with a budget of $499 million, aims to test a new rocket propulsion system that could potentially send astronauts to Mars in just 45 days.

Lockheed Martin has been chosen as the contractor to design, build, and test the prototype for this groundbreaking mission. The collaboration between NASA and DARPA is expected to revolutionize space exploration.

Unlike NASA’s current rocket systems that rely on chemical propulsion, DRACO will utilize a nuclear fission reactor to generate power for the spacecraft. This nuclear system is expected to be three times more efficient and could significantly reduce the time required for Mars flights, which currently take around seven months.

Nuclear engines offer extended periods of efficient propulsion, enabling rockets to reach higher speeds and travel longer distances. Although NASA began researching nuclear thermal engines in 1959, plans to use them in space were put on hold in 1973 due to funding cuts and the end of the Apollo missions.

DRACO’s nuclear reactor will work by splitting uranium atoms inside the reactor, superheating hydrogen, and expelling it through the spacecraft’s thruster to create forward thrust. One major challenge is maintaining the hydrogen propellant at ultra-cold temperatures of minus 420 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 251 degrees Celsius).

Once assembled, DRACO will be positioned in a high Earth orbit, where it will remain for approximately 300 years until the highly radioactive fuel decays to safe levels. This mission will not only demonstrate the new nuclear thermal rocket engine but also showcase on-orbit storage of cryogenic liquid hydrogen.

The launch of DRACO marks a significant milestone in space exploration, paving the way for faster and more efficient space travel, particularly for future missions to Mars.