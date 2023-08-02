The U.S. Army Tests AI-Powered Social Media Tool

The U.S. Army has commenced the testing of a social media technology called Data Robot. This AI-powered tool is being evaluated as part of the Cyber Quest experiment led by the Army Cyber Center of Excellence in Georgia. Data Robot is designed to detect deep-fake algorithms and bots by leveraging open-source data.

Col. John Agnello, the director of the Army’s program officer for information advantage, has confirmed the capabilities of Data Robot. According to him, the tool has the ability to identify malicious algorithms and automated accounts on social media platforms.

Col. Brett Riddle, director of the Army’s cyber battle lab, shared that Data Robot could provide an “overlay” to support decision-making by commanders. The Army had requested Data Robot to create this overlay using information obtained from open sources. The results were successful, and the overlay was generated through the Command Post Computing Environment system.

With Data Robot’s capacity to analyze vast amounts of data from social media platforms, it can provide commanders with valuable insights when making critical decisions. By identifying deep-fake algorithms and bots, the tool enhances the Army’s capability to counter misinformation and disinformation campaigns.

As part of the ongoing Cyber Quest experiment, Data Robot is being rigorously tested alongside 16 other technologies. The aim is to assess the tool’s effectiveness and potential integration into the Army’s overall information advantage strategy.

The introduction of Data Robot marks a significant step in the Army’s efforts to leverage AI and emerging technologies to gain an edge in information warfare. By utilizing artificial intelligence, the Army is equipping itself with powerful tools to defend against evolving threats in the digital domain.