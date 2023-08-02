The U.S. Air Force Collaborates with University of Virginia to Develop “Freeze Ray” Technology for Space Cooling

The U.S. Air Force has partnered with the University of Virginia to create a groundbreaking technology known as the “Freeze Ray.” This innovative technology aims to solve the issue of overheating in computers and other systems in outer space, where traditional cooling methods are inadequate or unavailable.

The challenge of preventing severe damage caused by overheating electronics onboard spacecraft has prompted the need for an effective cooling solution. In addition, high-altitude aircraft operating in thin air conditions also face the same cooling limitations, putting their critical systems at risk.

To tackle these challenges, researchers are exploring the properties of plasma, the most abundant substance in the universe and the building block of stars. Surprisingly, properly harnessed plasma can induce cooling effects despite its extremely high temperatures.

Scientists have discovered that activating plasma can release heat, similar to how sweat cools the human body through evaporation. Leveraging this breakthrough, they have developed a precision laser that can target electronic components and delicate devices to provide cooling. This advancement has the potential to eliminate the need for carrying extra coolant or chemicals on board spacecraft.

The U.S. Air Force has granted $750,000 in funding over the course of three years to support further research and development of the Freeze Ray technology. The research team plans to conduct experiments with different gases, metals, and surface coatings to better understand how plasma interacts with various materials.

While the results of this ongoing research may take some time to be fully realized, the successful development of a freeze ray capable of operating in space could revolutionize space travel by effectively preventing overheating of critical systems.