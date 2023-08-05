U.S. Air Force Test Flight Demonstrates Advancements in AI and Machine Learning for Autonomous Aircraft

The U.S. Air Force recently conducted a successful test flight of an unmanned jet equipped with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities. The aim of this test flight was to bring the Air Force closer to their goal of integrating pilots with AI-managed wingmen.

In late July, the flight featured an XQ-58A Valkyrie aircraft, which was directed by AI and machine learning systems developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). This demonstration showcased the aircraft’s ability to process crucial mission information, contributing to the Air Force’s plans to expand the use of autonomous aircraft.

This test can be considered a significant step towards the creation of a collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) system. The CCA system aims to develop autonomous AI and machine learning-powered aircraft that can operate alongside human pilots, assisting them in making faster combat decisions.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has expressed intentions to utilize a minimum of 1,000 CCAs once they become fully operational. The objective is to have AI systems handle routine tasks and data processing during missions, enabling pilots to focus on critical mission aspects.

While the specifics of how AI-managed aircraft would operate alongside human pilots are still being developed, one example to consider is the automated ground collision avoidance system currently utilized in U.S. fighter jets. This system was designed to prevent accidents caused by pilots losing consciousness during steep dives. The Air Force is actively working on advancing these algorithms to improve their capabilities.

As part of the Air Force’s 2024 budget proposal, it includes $490 million allocated for the CCA program. This funding would allow the Air Force to maintain effective control of the skies and enhance combat effectiveness by incorporating lower-cost complementary systems into current and future platforms. Ultimately, the goal is to leverage AI and machine learning to enhance future warfighting capabilities.