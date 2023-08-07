The Importance of Trust in Legal Tech

In the world of legal tech, trust plays a critical role in collaborative work. However, the introduction of generative AI has presented a trust paradox. Unlike human associates, lawyers are unable to establish a deep level of trust with AI-generated drafts.

The challenge stems from the complexity of human emotion, experience, and intuition. Through working together over time, lawyers develop a mutual understanding and trust in each other’s abilities. They become familiar with each other’s strengths, weaknesses, and unique attributes. This shared journey builds a level of trust that AI struggles to replicate.

Unlike humans, AI lacks the ability to evolve and gain a deep understanding of the legal process. It produces outcomes without the richness of human experiences, creating a barrier to trust.

One solution to address this challenge is active human-AI collaboration. Lawyers can work iteratively with AI, sharing preliminary thoughts, making edits, and providing feedback. This collaborative process instills a greater sense of control and predictability, fostering trust.

Transparency is another crucial factor in building trust. Attorneys need a clear understanding of how and why AI makes decisions. Providing transparency into the AI model, the data it was trained on, and the logic it employs can alleviate trust concerns.

Consistent quality checks are important to ensure the reliability of AI-generated drafts. Just as lawyers typically review the work of human associates, periodic quality checks can provide assurance of the AI’s reliability.

Furthermore, feedback loops play a critical role. AI models can learn from the corrections and preferences of attorneys, continually improving and better aligning with their expectations.

While AI may lack the human touch and empathetic abilities, recognizing it as a tool with strengths and limitations can help set realistic expectations and foster trust.

Although the trust paradox in legal tech may seem daunting, it is not insurmountable. With time, understanding, and consistent collaboration, the gap between human intuition and AI algorithms can be bridged.