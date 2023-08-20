Gabfest Reads: Barbara Kingsolver on Finding Inspiration in Charles Dickens

Barbara Kingsolver, author of the novel Demon Copperhead, recently spoke with the hosts of Slate’s Political Gabfest podcast about her source of inspiration, the classic novel David Copperfield by Charles Dickens. Kingsolver explains that Dickens showed her the way into a story she had found impossible to write for several years.

The story she wanted to tell was about the impact of the opioid epidemic on her Appalachian community, the historical context of exploitation by big capital, and the institutional poverty and lack of education that affected the region. She aimed to shed light on the orphans of the epidemic who were being overlooked and abandoned by society.

It was through a strange circumstance that Kingsolver had a visitation from Dickens himself in his house in Broadstairs. He urged her to tell the story of the orphans and emphasized the importance of point of view. Inspired by his words, Kingsolver started writing the story that night on Dickens’ desk. She highlights the significance of creating a galloping tale with great characters, a crackerjack plot, and allowing the child’s perspective to drive the narrative.

Kingsolver addresses Zadie Smith’s critique of Dickens as sentimental and moralistic, noting that despite these criticisms, Dickens’ novels about poverty and orphans were eagerly anticipated upon release. She believes that a well-crafted plot, memorable characters, and an engaging point of view are what make a story worth reading.

The hosts also discuss how Kingsolver successfully captured the voices of the people she was writing about in Demon Copperhead. Kingsolver explains that she grew up listening to Appalachian vernacular and drew from her native language to authentically portray the characters’ voices.

Through her conversation with the hosts, Kingsolver provides insight into her writing process and the inspiration she found in Charles Dickens’ works.