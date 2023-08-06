The Evolution of School Buses Towards Lower Emissions

The landscape of school buses has been rapidly changing in recent years, with a focus on quieter, lower emissions, and zero emissions options. Fulton County Public Schools in Georgia has been leading this transition by adopting propane buses in 2017. Currently, 53% of their fleet runs on propane, and they plan to increase that number to 56% by the end of September. In 2020, they became the first in the state to introduce an all-electric, zero emissions school bus.

Several other counties in Georgia will soon follow suit by introducing electric buses, thanks to the EPA’s ‘Clean School Bus’ Rebate program. Atlanta Public Schools, Clayton, Meriwether, and Union counties have received funding for all-electric buses, while Clarke county has received funding for propane buses.

The transition to lower emissions buses not only benefits the environment but also the health of students. Emissions from old diesel buses can have a negative impact on respiratory health. The $5-billion investment secured through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law aims to transform student commutes and reduce emissions.

Although electric school buses have a higher upfront cost of around $350k to $375k, grants provided by the EPA make them more affordable, considering the positive outcomes for students and the environment. Atlanta Public Schools and Clayton County Schools were awarded $9.875 million each for 25 all-electric buses, while Union County received $1.5 million for four electric buses.

Studies have shown the significant impact of adopting lower emissions buses. A 2018 study by West Virginia University found that propane buses reduce Nitrous Oxide emissions by 96% compared to diesel buses and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 13%. Electric buses eliminate these emissions entirely. Additionally, a 2019 study by Georgia State University demonstrated that lower emissions buses can improve students’ lung health and test scores.

Blue Bird Corporation, headquartered in Georgia, has been at the forefront of this transition. They have been producing compressed natural gas buses since 1991 and are currently the leading producer of propane buses in the industry. In recent years, they have expanded their manufacturing capabilities for electric buses.