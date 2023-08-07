The Top Concerns of Electric Vehicle Drivers

A recent study conducted on 500 electric vehicle (EV) drivers has shed light on the key concerns that they wished they knew before making the switch to battery-powered engines. The drivers expressed various worries, including the speed capabilities of EVs, the range they could travel before needing a charge, and how to start the vehicle. Other questions arose about whether electric cars are family-friendly and what to do in case the vehicle runs out of battery in the middle of the road.

Despite these initial uncertainties, 29% of the EV drivers polled expressed their satisfaction with their decision to switch. An overwhelming majority, 76%, also believed that EVs are the future of transportation. However, 91% of participants confessed that there was a learning curve associated with driving an EV. One common misconception was the belief that battery-powered engines were inadequate for long journeys. Nevertheless, after experiencing driving an EV, 43% of participants stated their belief that electric engines will replace petrol or diesel motors by 2030, in line with government objectives.

This research was commissioned by Zipcar UK, a car-sharing firm, to celebrate the milestone of reaching 1,000 electric vehicles in its fleet. Zipcar UK is committed to becoming fully electric by 2025. According to James Taylor, the general manager at Zipcar UK, the study demonstrates the public’s eagerness to learn more about EVs and supports the company’s own data, with over 130,000 members having driven one of their EVs.

In a separate poll of 2,000 individuals who have never driven an EV, half expressed confidence in driving one despite lacking prior experience. Additionally, 48% of those who felt unsure still expressed interest in test driving an EV. TV personality Sam Thompson, who recently tried one of Zipcar UK’s EVs, initially had reservations about driving an electric car but ultimately found the experience smooth and exciting.

The research also identified that 38% of non-EV drivers want more information about the range they can travel, and 49% want to become familiar with driving a battery-powered vehicle as they believe it is the future. However, 44% remain skeptical about the battery life of EVs.