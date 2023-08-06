CityLife

India’s Thriving Start-up Ecosystem: Microsoft’s Role in Fueling Growth

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 6, 2023
India has experienced significant growth in its start-up ecosystem in recent years, thanks to a rich history of entrepreneurship and collaboration between academia, government, and corporate sectors. Start-ups in India are leveraging technology to bridge market fragmentation and information gaps, with Microsoft playing a key role in supporting these efforts.

Sangeetha Bhavi, the Executive Director of Digital Natives at Microsoft India, emphasizes the symbiotic relationship between technology and start-ups. Microsoft’s tech portfolio provides start-ups with the necessary tools and resources to disrupt industries and drive innovation. The Founders Hub program, for example, grants access to Microsoft’s technology stack, mentorship, and cost-saving credits, enabling early-stage start-ups to accelerate their growth trajectory.

Recognizing the importance of empowering start-ups, Microsoft offers comprehensive support and resources, contributing to the continued evolution of India’s start-up ecosystem. Their commitment is driven by the recognition of the potential for innovation and economic growth in India. With the collaboration of various stakeholders, India has become a hub for start-up activity, and Microsoft’s role in supporting this growth is instrumental.

Microsoft’s impact on India’s start-up landscape extends beyond just providing technology. By leveraging technology and offering support and resources, Microsoft is helping to accelerate the success of start-ups in India and drive further innovation in the country.

For more insights into India’s thriving start-up landscape and Microsoft’s pivotal role in propelling its growth, listen to the podcast.

