Asteroid Collisions: Understanding the Risks

Asteroids, remnants from the formation of our Solar System, travel through space at incredible speeds. Over half a billion asteroids with a diameter of at least four meters orbit the Sun. The real risks posed by asteroids are something to consider.

When it comes to asteroid collisions, the numbers tell the story. Small asteroids pose a frequent but low-impact threat. These generally break up in the atmosphere and rarely make it to the surface, resulting in meteorites. On the other hand, larger asteroids can cause significant damage upon impact. The Earth experiences relatively rare collisions with these big asteroids.

In fact, about 65 million years ago, an impact from a large asteroid contributed to the extinction of the dinosaurs. So, how many asteroids come close to Earth? Rough calculations suggest that a four-meter asteroid intersects with the Earth’s surface about once a year. But most of the asteroids covered by the media pass at much larger distances, farther than the Moon.

Astronomers have already discovered around 95% of asteroids larger than one kilometer, and efforts continue to search for the remaining five percent. The Torino Scale categorizes predicted threats and helps astronomers determine the level of attention required. Currently, the known objects have a rating of zero on this scale, with no significant hazards identified.

Fortunately, advances in technology have given us the ability to take action if a significant threat does arise. The DART mission, for example, successfully altered the trajectory of an asteroid by colliding a spacecraft with it. With enough lead time, such missions could potentially protect Earth from a collision.

While the risks of asteroid collisions are real, understanding the facts and staying informed about the Torino Scale ratings can help to put these threats into perspective.