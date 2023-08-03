The Threat of AI to the Art Industry

The ongoing actors’ and writers’ strikes in Hollywood shed light on not only issues of pay but also the growing concern of artificial intelligence (AI) in the art industry. Film studios are contemplating replacing human actors and writers with AI technologies to maximize profits, raising questions about the future of art in a consumer-driven society.

One notable AI technology is Midjourney, a program that can create art pieces at a faster rate than any human artist. This begs the question of whether AI-generated art can truly be considered art and if it will eventually replace human art completely. It is worth considering if we are heading towards the end of art.

Film studios are enticed by the cost-saving benefits of AI. By utilizing AI, they can eliminate the need to pay A-list actors and hire writers, which results in significant financial savings. Technologies like deepfake can produce convincingly realistic representations of actors, and programs like ChatGPT can generate coherent text. However, the prioritization of profit in art production may lead to the commodification and dilution of art.

Throughout history, concerns about economic influences on art have arisen. Artists such as Andy Warhol, who incorporated consumerist values into their work, have faced criticism regarding the authenticity of their art. Nevertheless, art has persisted and evolved despite these influences.

Historically, art has been associated with commerce as artists created commissioned pieces for the elites, contributing greatly to artistic heritage. The monetization of art itself is not the problem; instead, the dehumanization of artists in the pursuit of profit poses a significant threat. Writers often experience marginalization and are treated as second-class citizens within the industry. The development of AI tools capable of creating art intensifies concerns that human artists may become obsolete.

Similar to the resistance faced by photography as an art form in the past, debates about AI art echo today. Just as photographers are now recognized as artists, it is possible that future artists who collaborate effectively with AI programs to produce desired images will also be acknowledged as legitimate artists.

However, it is essential to address the disruptions caused by AI technologies and establish regulations to protect artists. While AI opens up new possibilities for art, it requires careful consideration of ethical and artistic implications. Artists must be granted the agency and protection they deserve in this transformative landscape.