The Impact of AI on Copywriting and Creative Industries

Graham Isador, a writer and playwright, reflects on his experience as a copywriter for a tech company and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on his job. His role shifted from writing ads to editing work generated by ChatGPT, an AI language-processing tool.

While AI-generated writing was almost identical to Isador’s own for simple tasks, more complex projects required extensive editing and fact-checking, which ultimately took longer than doing the work himself. Despite the company’s substantial revenue, the decision was made to replace human workers with AI, leaving Isador questioning the need for robots to do his job.

The threat of AI extends beyond copywriting, casting a shadow over industries like journalism, film, and television. Companies such as BuzzFeed and Google have already experimented with AI-generated news articles. In the entertainment industry, AI has become a major conflict in labor strikes, with studios suggesting the use of AI to digitally render background performers’ likenesses and pushing for AI to be used as source material for writing.

Isador argues that while AI can perform certain tasks, it often falls short of human creativity and quality. Cutting corners with automated digital tricks may maximize profit, but it ultimately diminishes the overall experience. The concern lies not only in losing jobs and income but also in the potential devaluation of creative work. With a significant number of jobs at risk of being replaced by AI, many companies prioritize cost-cutting over the well-being of their employees.

The author questions the purpose of using technology if it doesn’t improve our quality of life. He wonders how he can provide for himself and maintain his writing career if AI continues to replace human workers. The use of AI also raises ethical concerns, as AI programs learn from data sets without the creators’ consent.

Despite uncertainties about the future, Isador finds solace in writing plays that can be performed live with real actors. He acknowledges that this is an area that cannot be outsourced to emerging technology, offering him some stability in an ever-changing landscape impacted by AI.