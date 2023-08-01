AI’s Impact on Hollywood and the Entertainment Industry

Hollywood has always been captivated by the concept of artificial intelligence (AI), weaving tales of both utopian and dystopian worlds inhabited by AI-created characters. However, the recent strike by SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America has brought to light the concern that AI could potentially replace actors and screenwriters, raising questions about the future of the industry.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) argues that they have implemented groundbreaking measures to prevent such a scenario from occurring. However, the unions strongly believe that their jobs and dignity are at stake. The use and regulation of AI have become key points of contention in the ongoing negotiations between the parties.

Dr. Haibing Lu, an associate professor of Information Systems & Analytics, acknowledges that banning technology is impossible. Instead, he suggests finding ways to adapt and share the benefits. However, negotiations have yet to be scheduled, and any future contracts will need to incorporate guidelines on the use of AI in the industry.

Generative AI technologies like Chat GPT and Midjourney have the ability to create new text and images but require training on existing material. While there is an abundance of text available for training purposes, resources for training on images are comparatively limited. This raises concerns among artists like Justine Bateman, who fear that AI-generated content could displace and replace human creativity by relying solely on existing works.

Although the future of AI in the entertainment industry remains uncertain, it has already been utilized to digitally resurrect actors, de-age stars, and enhance visual effects. However, the current limitations of generative AI, such as computing power and training material availability, make text generation more viable and cost-effective compared to generating images and videos.

Another contentious issue surrounding AI in Hollywood is the ownership of training data and the payment of royalties. The creators of the training data argue that they should receive residuals for their contributions. This debate further complicates the discussion surrounding the use of AI in the industry.

In conclusion, AI presents both potential threats and opportunities for writers and actors in the entertainment industry. While negotiations between unions and the AMPTP remain at a standstill, the future of AI in Hollywood remains uncertain. The extent to which AI can truly replace human creativity and the ethical implications of its utilization in filmmaking are questions that demand further exploration.