The Threat of Artificial Intelligence to Creativity and Employment

My first encounter with the phenomenon was watching a neighbour perfecting the Hula Hoop from my bedroom window in Perth. It was a sight that is best imagined as a clip from a Hawaiian beach movie, as the young teenager dressed in a baggy swimming costume cavorted beneath the washing lines and among the bins and feral dogs of the old days.

Within a few days of this highly sexualised sight, I overheard two women at the Garth Avenue chippy talking about the dangers of the Hula Hoop. Among their catalogue of concerns was how a simple ring of neon-coloured plastic could dislocate your hips and damage your ovaries.

All of this brings us to Artificial Intelligence (AI) – the major scare story of our era. There is a legitimate fear that the technology industry is racing ahead with no regulatory framework in place and with a political culture that neither understands nor is morally mature enough to build those new frameworks.

The meteoric rise of two AI-powered tools – ChatGPT, which can generate fluent text, and DALL-E, which can generate compelling images in response to human commands – has triggered widespread worries in the creative industries. Screenwriters are nervous about the capacity of artificial intelligence to replicate scripts and reproduce imagined dialogue, potentially displacing human writers in various areas of production.

In May, 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America went on strike, demanding fair wages and improved residuals. However, they are also seeking assurances that AI will not replace them as screenwriters in the future.

Many freelance writers already fear the prospect of job cuts if AI further infiltrates writing and journalism. This is a credible standoff between creativity and the machine. The issue of AI and creativity is also being recognized by major awards ceremonies in America, which emphasize the importance of “human creativity” even in fields like animation and music that have a history of computer-aided synthesis.

The potential impact of AI on music is particularly concerning. Electronic dance music and hip-hop have long had a creative relationship with technology, but AI could take this further. The idea that Paul McCartney could release a Beatles record featuring John Lennon’s voice extracted from an old demo recording highlights the debates about AI and creativity entering the mainstream.

Issues related to AI and creativity were foreseen by Walter Benjamin in 1935, as he anticipated that technology would replicate creativity, undermining authenticity and creative uniqueness.

Another notable development on the horizon is a court case in which comedian Sarah Silverman has sued Meta and OpenAI for copyright infringement. She claims that the companies trained their chatbots using her books without her consent, demanding statutory damages and restitution of profits.

As AI continues to advance, it poses both opportunities and challenges for creativity and employment. It is crucial to establish effective regulatory frameworks and ensure ethical considerations are prioritized to mitigate any potential negative impacts.