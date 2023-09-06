The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Receives Patch 1.000.003 for Improved Gameplay

The developers of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game have released update 1.000.003, aiming to improve gameplay and provide a smoother experience for players. This patch, which is now live, addresses several issues that have been plaguing the game since its launch.

One notable improvement is the fine-tuning of PC stuttering on the ‘Ultra graphics’ settings. This enhancement improves graphical fidelity and eliminates the common frame rate drop when attacking, grappling, or tackling opponents. Additionally, voice chat now works in lobbies for party members, allowing for better communication during gameplay.

The patch also addresses XP progression problems, such as “false level ups” that players were experiencing. The issue of the UI displaying rank ups after every match, even when the player did not earn the required XP, has been fixed. This includes the false display of XP gained when finishing a match.

Crashes and game freezes have also been tackled in this patch. One specific fix mentioned is for the PS4 crash that occurred when earning in-game trophies. Key rebinding has been added for the PC version of the game, giving players more flexibility in customizing their controls.

To address the long wait times in lobbies, the game now allows lobbies to launch with six players instead of the previous requirement of seven. The Quick Match selection has also been moved to the top of the menu options, making it easier for players to find and join games quickly.

Developers have temporarily removed PC platforms from cross-play to address cheating issues. This step allows them to focus on implementing better anti-cheat measures for the PC version.

While there are still bugs to be fixed, players can be assured that the developers are actively working on improving the game. Regular updates and patches will continue to enhance the gameplay experience. For more details, players can refer to the official The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Reddit post, where the patch notes from the developers are available.

Definitions:

– XP: Experience Points, a numerical representation of a player’s progress and achievements in a game.

– UI: User Interface, the visual elements and controls through which a player interacts with a game.

– Cross-play: The ability for players on different platforms (e.g., PC, PS4) to play together in the same multiplayer game.

