The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: A Familiar Yet Thrilling Asymmetrical Horror Experience

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre offers a novel take on the asymmetrical multiplayer blueprint, where three powerful murderers hunt down a team of four elusive teens. If you’re familiar with games like Dead By Daylight or Friday the 13th, you’ll find this game to be extremely familiar in terms of gameplay mechanics, including quicktime events, minigames, and the need to hide from the killers.

What sets The Texas Chain Saw Massacre apart is the fact that it features a whole team of psychopaths working together to trap and eliminate their teenage prey. This introduces a new level of balance and requires communication and teamwork from both sides to secure victory. Unlike other games in the genre where one side has the advantage, cooperation is essential for success in this game.

Each member of the killer family has unique abilities that they can use to their advantage. For example, Johnny can track footprints using a detective vision mode, and the Hitchhiker can set traps to immobilize survivors. On the other side, the survivors have their own abilities to fight back or speed up their escape. For instance, Leland can shoulder-charge his pursuers, stunning them, and Sonny can mark members of the killer family, revealing their location to everyone.

However, the game is marred by technical issues that affect the overall experience. The most notable problem is a significant drop in framerate whenever survivors and killers engage in close proximity or combat. This makes the game frustrating during intense moments and can lead to a loss of track of targets or choppy kill animations.

Despite these issues, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre offers a thrilling and balanced asymmetrical horror experience. The cooperative gameplay mechanics and unique abilities of each character add depth and excitement to the game. However, the technical issues need to be addressed to fully enjoy the game.