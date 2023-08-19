How to Respec in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

In The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, skill selection plays a crucial role in multiplayer matches. However, sometimes certain skills may not align with your playstyle. Fortunately, Sumo Nottingham’s asymmetrical horror game allows you to reallocate points through a respec system.

To respec in the game, access either the character’s specific ability tree or the more expansive skill tree. Once on the desired screen, you can respec using the following button prompts:

– “Y” button on an Xbox controller

– Triangle on a PlayStation controller

– “R” key on a mouse and keyboard

The respec feature can be used at any time without penalty. When resetting a character’s skill tree, all previously invested skill points are returned without any extra consequences. These points can then be reinvested in different branches of the same character’s abilities or used on a completely different character altogether.

Respeccing the ability tree works slightly differently, as it does not require skill points. In this case, you simply select the bonus you want to add to your ability. The bonuses available in each tier are determined by the ability level and bonus selection from the previous tier. With only three tiers and nine total bonuses to choose from, it’s easy to respec character abilities between matches, which is often encouraged due to the varying nature of each game.

By following this guide, you can easily respec in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and find a progression path that suits your playstyle.