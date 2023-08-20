The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game: Atmospheric but not Scary

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre asymmetrical survival horror game is a faithful interpretation of the 1974 movie, creating an atmospheric experience with its terracotta vision of Texas. However, despite its clever mapping and attention to detail, the game falls short in terms of creating scares.

The game’s story acts as a prequel to the slasher series, with the narrative starting with a young college student named Maria Flores who has disappeared. While the story is meant to add depth and context to the game, it is barely relevant during gameplay.

In the game, players can choose to play as either Victims or Family members. Each character has unique qualities and abilities, adding variety to the gameplay. When encountering each other in-game, characters automatically engage in dialogue that uncovers more of the narrative. However, with matches lasting around five minutes, there isn’t enough time to fully immerse oneself in the story.

The gameplay revolves around Victims trying to escape the Slaughter Family’s homestead while the Family members hunt them down. The mechanics involve quicktime-adjacent minigames, such as filling meters to perform actions like getting off a meat hook or acquiring tools. While tactical multiplayer fans may appreciate the mechanics, it doesn’t capture the same terror as the original movie.

The game’s replication of the movie’s set and iconic scenes may be exciting at first, but it becomes repetitive after multiple playthroughs. The narrow premise and predictable gameplay limit the game’s overall impact. Unlike the movie, which is known for its visceral and terrifying violence, the game struggles to create the same level of fear.

In conclusion, while the Texas Chain Saw Massacre game is an admirable tribute to the movie, it fails to deliver a truly engaging and terrifying gaming experience. With future updates and skilled players, there is potential for improvement, but as it stands, the game falls short of capturing the essence of the original film.