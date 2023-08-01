Discovery of Pulsars: Unveiling the Fascinating Story

Pulsars, spinning neutron stars radiating pulsed emissions, have a captivating tale of their discovery. Jocelyn Bell-Burnell is widely acknowledged for her 1967 discovery of pulsars during her time as a graduate student at the University of Cambridge. However, it appears that another individual may have actually made the discovery before her. In the same year, a staff sergeant stationed at an Air Force radar station in Alaska spotted a faint signal on the radar scope. Regrettably, he was unable to reveal his findings until 2007, when the radar station was decommissioned.

Neutron stars, known as pulsars, originate from the explosive death of massive stars, resulting in supernovas. These stars rotate rapidly and possess powerful magnetic fields that generate intense beams of light. Bell-Burnell’s discovery involved monitoring a novel radio telescope which enabled her to detect a faint signal that periodically appeared and disappeared. Subsequently, she identified more signals, leading to the recognition of pulsars.

Interestingly, Charles Schisler, the Air Force sergeant, had earlier observed a similar signal on his radar scope in that year. He correctly deduced that it must be a star and even estimated its rough position in the sky. Nevertheless, Schisler’s discovery remained classified at the time, preventing him from sharing his work until much later.

It is worth noting that there were additional instances where people observed pulsing signals without comprehending their significance. Despite this, Bell-Burnell and her supervisor’s identification of radio pulsars and their understanding of the coherent pulses represent a significant milestone in the field of astronomy. The additional observations made by individuals like Schisler and others could have provided valuable data to the scientific community. These instances of serendipitous discovery highlight the intricacies of unraveling the mysteries of the universe.