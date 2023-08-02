The Surge in Short-Selling in the Domestic Stock Market

In the past month, there has been an unprecedented level of short-selling in the domestic stock market. This surge in stock prices is mainly attributed to a large influx of investment in secondary batteries, primarily led by individual investors.

According to KOSCOM, the total short-selling volume for both the KOSPI and KOSDAQ markets in July reached a record-breaking 22.8722 trillion won (US$17.72 billion). This is the highest amount ever recorded since data was first provided by the company. It surpassed the previous record set in April of this year, which was 19.2077 trillion won, in just three months.

Both the KOSPI and KOSDAQ markets experienced historical peaks in short-selling transactions. The KOSPI recorded 14.4 trillion won, while the KOSDAQ recorded 8.4295 trillion won in short-selling volume. Compared to January, the amount of short-selling in KOSPI has doubled, and in KOSDAQ, it has increased by five times.

Among individual stocks, secondary battery-related stocks dominated the top positions. POSCO Holdings secured the first position with 2.5 trillion won in short-selling volume, followed by EcoProBM with 2.4 trillion won, LG Energy Solution with 1.4 trillion won, POSCO Future M with 1.2 trillion won, and EcoPro with 900 billion won.

The surge in short-selling activity can be attributed to the extraordinary rise in secondary battery-related stocks, driven by a significant influx of investments from individual investors. As stock prices continued to rise rapidly, foreign and other investors anticipated potential price corrections and actively engaged in short-selling activities.