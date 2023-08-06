The Super Mario Bros. Movie boosts Nintendo’s first quarter profit

Universal and Nintendo’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has achieved great success in cinemas, resulting in the highest first-quarter profit in Nintendo’s history. In the April-June quarter, profit increased by 50% compared to the previous year, thanks to the movie’s release and the launch of the game “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.”

The movie itself garnered an impressive $1.349 billion at the global box office, leading to a significant rise in sales of Mario games. Additionally, Nintendo experienced a remarkable 190% increase in mobile and IP related income compared to the same quarter last year.

As a consequence of this success, Nintendo now intends to expand their intellectual property (IP) into other visual content and maintain their efforts in this direction. Previously, Nintendo had been hesitant to adapt their IP into other forms of media, but the triumph of the “Mario” movie has opened doors for potential future adaptations.

While there hasn’t been an official announcement regarding a sequel, it is widely anticipated that more movies and visual content featuring Nintendo IP will be developed in the future. This success has encouraged Nintendo to explore new avenues and capitalize on their beloved characters and franchises.

By venturing into other media platforms, Nintendo can leverage their popular IP to reach a wider audience and maximize its potential. With their rich catalog of characters, such as Mario, Zelda, and many others, there is great potential for success in different forms of entertainment beyond just video games.

The successful collaboration between Universal and Nintendo has not only resulted in a highly profitable movie, but it has also paved the way for exciting possibilities in the realm of visual content and adaptations of beloved Nintendo IP.