Solar Time-Lapse Captures Eruptive Prominences and Flares on the Sun

On July 9, 2023, a stunning solar time-lapse was captured by Miguel Claro, a professional photographer based in Lisbon, Portugal. The time-lapse sequence showcases the full disc of the sun, revealing mesmerizing features such as eruptive prominences and minor solar flares in motion.

The sequence, comprising 213 processed still shots, captures the sun’s chromosphere as it rotates over a period of 3 hours. The images were taken from the Dark Sky Alqueva territory in Portugal using a Player One Saturn-M SQR camera and a Lunt telescope LS100, generating a whopping 3 terabytes of data. The final result is a high-resolution 5K time-lapse movie that spans approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Eruptive prominences and minor flares are clearly visible in the solar chromosphere throughout the time-lapse video. To emphasize these captivating features, a monochrome version of the image has been presented, directing the viewer’s attention to the most intriguing parts.

It is important to remember that observing the sun without proper safety precautions can be extremely dangerous and may cause permanent damage to one’s vision. Therefore, it is crucial to use specialized safety filters when viewing or pointing any optical equipment towards the sun.

Miguel Claro is widely recognized for his breathtaking photographs of the night sky. As a European Southern Observatory Photo Ambassador and member of The World At Night, he specializes in capturing “Skyscapes” that seamlessly connect Earth and the celestial heavens. To discover more of his extraordinary work, you can visit his website or follow him on Instagram.