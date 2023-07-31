August Kicks off with a Dazzling Supermoon Show

August begins with an exciting event for moon enthusiasts. On Tuesday, the eighth full moon of 2023 will grace the sky, and it is also the second of four “supermoons” this year. Supermoons happen when a full moon is closer to the Earth, making it appear brighter and larger than usual.

Named the sturgeon moon after the large fish found in the Great Lakes, this full moon will reach its peak illumination at 2:32 p.m. However, for viewers in Delaware, the spectacle can be admired by looking to the southeast after sunset. The sunset will occur at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Supermoons are unique because they surpass the size and brightness of an average full moon. They are about 8% larger in diameter and 16% brighter in the sky. 2023 is especially exceptional as all four supermoons are happening consecutively. The first one took place on July 3, and the last two will occur on August 30 and September 29.

Delawareans can expect mostly clear skies for the full moon viewing, with a slight chance of showers. Temperatures during the event will drop to the 60s. If you wish to experience the full moon away from home, Delaware state parks like Trap Pond State Park, Killen’s Pond State Park, and Bellevue State Park offer great spots for observing the supermoon.

As an additional option, the Delaware Astronomical Society is organizing a three-hour event at the Mt. Cuba Observatory on Tuesday night. The workshop coincides with the rise of the supermoon and provides a perfect opportunity for moon observation.

Another unique lunar event is set to occur on August 30: a “blue moon.” This will be the second full moon of the month, which is a rarity. The next super blue moon is not expected until August 2032, so be sure not to miss this celestial display.