The Beauty of the Sturgeon Moon

On Tuesday night, August 1, sky gazers were treated to the sight of the Sturgeon Moon, one of the supermoons of 2023. Named after a species of fish, this event gets its name from the Farmer’s Almanac, which highlights the abundance of sturgeon fish during this time of year.

The Sturgeon Moon is the first of two supermoons in August, with another one expected later in the month. People around the world were able to witness the breathtaking views of this celestial phenomenon.

In Austin, Texas, the Sturgeon Supermoon shone brightly in the night sky, captivating onlookers with its luminous glow. Similarly, in Nashville, Tennessee, the majestic supermoon illuminated the West End Tower at Vanderbilt University. In Los Angeles, the Sturgeon Moon cast a mesmerizing glow behind the Korean Bell of Friendship pavilion in Angel’s Gate Park.

Across the globe, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the Sturgeon Moon highlighted the cable car of the Sugar Loaf mountain. Native American tribes from the Great Lakes region named this full moon ‘Sturgeon Moon’ due to the significant presence of sturgeon fish during this period.

The Sturgeon Moon also made its grand appearance in Glendale, California, and Istanbul, Turkey. Over Istanbul’s iconic landmarks like the Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii (Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque) and the Blue Mosque, the supermoon created a magnificent spectacle.

These beautiful images remind us of the stunning beauty of the Sturgeon Moon’s journey across the night sky. Whether observed in different parts of the United States or witnessed in far-reaching locations like Brazil and Turkey, this supermoon never fails to leave spectators spellbound by its celestial glory.