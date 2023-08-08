NASA Reveals Dazzling Image of Globular Cluster NGC 6652

NASA has shared an incredible image of the globular cluster NGC 6652, showcasing a spectacular array of stars that has left astronomers amazed. Contrary to expectations, this remarkable image was captured by the older Hubble Telescope, rather than the more recent James Webb Space Telescope typically used for space observations.

The globular cluster NGC 6652 is situated in the Milky Way galaxy within the constellation Sagittarius. It is approximately 30,000 light-years away from Earth and an even closer distance of 6,500 light-years from the galactic center. The core of NGC 6652 emits a soft blue light, the result of numerous stars within the cluster. Notably, a few exceptionally bright stars are adorned with beautiful diffraction spikes that intersect each other.

Globular clusters are densely-packed groups of thousands to millions of stars held together by gravity. The intense gravitational forces among the closely positioned stars maintain the clusters’ spherical shape.

To create this image of NGC 6652, data from two advanced cameras on the Hubble Telescope, namely the Advanced Camera for Surveys and the Wide Field Camera 3, were combined. These cameras were part of two separate observing programs led by different groups of astronomers.

The first team focused on conducting a comprehensive survey of globular clusters within our Milky Way galaxy. Their objective was to gather valuable information about the clusters’ ages and the overall gravitational potential of our galaxy. The second team employed specialized filters in Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 to examine the composition of specific globular clusters, like NGC 6652. They determined the proportions of carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen present in these clusters.

Although the James Webb Space Telescope holds the distinction of being the largest telescope in space, the Hubble Telescope continues to be an invaluable tool for capturing breathtaking images of celestial objects.