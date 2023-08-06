Challenges and Lessons Learned in Web Development

During a recent web development project, I encountered several challenges that provided valuable lessons. One particular obstacle I faced involved understanding the relationship between the CSS property “position:relative;” and pseudo-elements. Despite my efforts, I couldn’t get the arrow to spin when clicking the header. However, after conducting approximately 1.5 hours of research, I was able to find a solution to this problem.

Another difficulty I encountered was grasping and implementing various positioning techniques. The “hidden” property caused some trouble, especially when dealing with the last box. It took me some time to realize the significance of using “position:relative;” as a parent element, as it simplified the overall process.

Additionally, working with JavaScript proved challenging due to my limited experience with the language. However, I saw this as an opportunity to expand my knowledge and gain a deeper understanding of JavaScript. This endeavor proved to be highly rewarding.

Overall, this project provided me with a wealth of new knowledge and skills. I learned that practical implementation differs greatly from following tutorials on platforms like YouTube. It emphasized the importance of hands-on practice and reinforced the idea that real-world scenarios can present unique challenges that tutorials may not cover.

Despite the significant time investment required, this project ultimately served as a great learning experience that I believe will benefit me in future endeavors. It highlighted the importance of perseverance and research in overcoming obstacles and reaching solutions in web development.