The Schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2023 Revealed

The Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association (CESA) has released the full schedule for Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2023. The event will run for four days from September 21 to September 24, accompanied by online streams and presentations.

The schedule includes a variety of keynotes, game showcases, and award ceremonies from prominent game developers and industry players. Some of the highlights include:

The Opening Program on Thursday, September 21, followed by a Keynote address.

Gamer Games, Amazing Seasun, and Japan Game Awards: Games of the Year Division will also be featured on the same day.

Microsoft Japan, 505 Games, Sega/Atlus, and Level-5 will be showcasing their upcoming projects on Thursday as well.

Koei Tecmo and Capcom will take the spotlight on Friday, September 22, along with the Sense of Wonder Night 2023 event.

Saturday, September 23, will feature Square Enix, ProjectMoon, and highlights of the Japan Game Awards: Amateur Division.

The final day, Sunday, September 24, will include Japan Game Awards: U18 Division and Future Division, as well as Japan eSports Union.

The event will conclude with the Ending Program.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 is set to be the largest ever, with the full use of its traditional venue, the Makuhari Messe. Last year’s event was partially held due to Covid-19 concerns, making this year’s event even more significant for the gaming industry.

For gamers and industry professionals alike, this schedule offers an exciting glimpse into the future of gaming and a chance to see some of the most highly anticipated projects from major players in the industry.

