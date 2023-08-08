Transportation News Roundup

This week, there have been several developments in the transportation industry. Starting with the electric bike sector, Van Moof, a bankrupt e-bike maker, is rumored to be attracting potential buyers such as Micromobility.com. However, no official confirmation has been made by companies like KKR, Trek, or Giant regarding any bids.

In terms of investments and acquisitions, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a venture capital firm founded by prominent investors including Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, is raising funds for its third fund. Tesla, on the other hand, has acquired a wireless charging startup called Wiferion, which is based in Germany. Additionally, TruckLabs, a startup focused on improving fuel economy and battery range for fleets, has successfully completed a Series B funding round.

Moving on to autonomous vehicles, Toyota and Pony.ai have joined forces to develop fully driverless robotaxis. Meanwhile, Waymo, a leader in self-driving technology, has announced its plans to launch a robotaxi service in Austin, intensifying competition with its rival Cruise.

In the realm of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, BMW is increasing its investment in EV development programs. The Chevrolet Blazer EV is set to arrive at dealerships, but with higher prices than initially anticipated. Fisker has unveiled four EV prototypes but has yet to finalize its deal with Foxconn. Ford, on the other hand, is tripling the production capacity of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups. Lucid has reduced prices in an effort to attract more buyers. Furthermore, Subaru has announced its plans to expand its lineup of EV models, aiming for a total of eight by 2028. Tesla, however, is facing multiple lawsuits from owners alleging consumer fraud.

In terms of in-car technology, the California Privacy Protection Agency will be reviewing automakers’ data privacy practices, which could have significant financial and operational implications for them. Tesla’s infotainment system has also been found to be vulnerable to hacking, allowing users to access free in-car feature upgrades.

In personnel updates, Eve Air Mobility has appointed Johann Bordais as CEO, effective September 1, 2023. John Krafcik, former CEO of Waymo, has joined the board of directors at Rivian. Luminar has hired Emily Shanklin as Senior VP of Marketing and Kevin Hinge as Executive VP of Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and Quality. Lastly, Nikola Corp.’s president and CEO, Michael Lohscheller, is stepping down due to a family health issue, and will be replaced by Steve Girsky, former GM board member and CEO of the SPAC that merged with Nikola.