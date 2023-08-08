Massachusetts Calls for Greater Transparency on AI Use in Wealth Management

The state of Massachusetts is taking steps to ensure greater transparency regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) by wealth management firms. Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin has instructed the securities division to investigate how these firms utilize AI technology. Letters of inquiry have been sent to notable organizations, including J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Tradier Brokerage, U.S. Tiger Securities, E*Trade, Savvy Advisors, and Hearsay Systems.

The focus of the inquiry is whether these firms have proper supervisory procedures in place to ensure that AI does not prioritize the firm’s interests over those of its clients. Galvin emphasizes the crucial role of state securities regulators in protecting investors from potential misuse of AI. He underscores the need for proper disclosure, consideration of conflicts, and the deployment of these tools.

In addition to assessing the use of AI, the firms are also being questioned about any marketing materials they may have created using AI. The state’s securities division has given the firms until August 16 to respond.

Galvin stated that the purpose of the inquiry is to gather information about the firms’ plans regarding AI technology, potential biases or flaws, reliance on data points, and risks to consumers. He clarifies that the goal is not to disparage the technology, but rather to understand its impact and ensure investor protection.

The state of Massachusetts is not alone in addressing the implications of AI. The Federal Trade Commission is investigating the risks associated with OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, and President Joe Biden intends to establish a framework for responsible AI innovation. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also expressed concerns about the necessity of new regulations for AI technologies. In July, the SEC approved a plan focusing on conflicts of interest in financial firms’ use of AI.

Meanwhile, tech companies such as Google and OpenAI are coming together to establish the Frontier Model Forum. This industry body aims to promote the safety of AI models and set industry standards.