The Biden Administration’s Push for AI Tools in the State Department

The Biden administration is focused on increasing the usage of artificial intelligence (AI) tools within the federal government. This initiative includes finding ways for federal employees to collaborate effectively with AI tools. The State Department is using AI tools to assist with the management of diplomatic cables, recommend documents for declassification, and to enhance its data analytics capabilities.

Giorleny Altamirano Rayo, the State Department’s chief data scientist and responsible AI official, has stated that the forthcoming enterprise AI strategy will prioritize trustworthy AI as a vital component. The strategy is being developed by the State Department’s Center for Analytics, led by Chief Data Officer Matthew Graviss.

The department emphasizes responsibility, privacy, security, ethics, and equity in the implementation of AI tools. The State Department wants to ensure that the applications are trustworthy for end-users. To support this objective, a chapter on the responsible use of AI has been added to the Foreign Affairs manual.

AI tools are not only used for document classification but also for expediting the declassification process. By using machine learning and natural language processing, the State Department can review and determine the classification status of diplomatic cables more efficiently. These tools have achieved a matching declassification decision with human reviewers in about 97% of cases, resulting in a 65% reduction in review time.

The State Department’s upcoming enterprise AI strategy is closely aligned with the enterprise data strategy and Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s efforts to modernize diplomacy. It aims to guide the responsible implementation of AI and further the department’s mission in an efficient and effective manner.