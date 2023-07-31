Starlink: Satellite Internet in Kenya

Starlink, an initiative by SpaceX, provides high-speed and low-latency internet access to over 60 countries, including Kenya. With a large constellation of advanced satellites in low Earth orbit, Starlink offers internet coverage that enables activities like streaming, online gaming, and video calls.

To order Starlink in Kenya, you can visit their website and enter your address to get a quotation. The hardware costs Ksh 89,000 (USD 625) as a one-time payment, with an additional shipping fee of KES 3100 (USD 22). The monthly subscription fee is Ksh 6500 (USD 46), bringing the initial cost to Ksh 92,100 (USD 647).

Starlink has different tariffs for different users. The basic Residential plan costs Ksh 6,500 (USD 46) per month and provides unlimited data. There are also business tariffs available, ranging from Ksh 13,572 to Ksh 81,432 per month, with a 30-day trial period for businesses.

In Kenya, Starlink has reported download speeds close to 300Mbps, although upload speeds are around 30Mbps on a good day. The service may have intermittent service and high latency, but these issues are expected to improve as SpaceX launches more satellites.

While Safaricom and Airtel Kenya are expanding their 4G coverage in the country, Starlink provides speeds that surpass most fiber-to-the-home internet providers in Kenya. This makes it a viable option for those seeking faster internet access.

Starlink aims to revolutionize internet connectivity globally, especially in areas with limited infrastructure or where traditional internet options are unavailable or unreliable. As the Starlink network expands and more satellites are deployed, it has the potential to bring high-speed internet to even more regions around the world.