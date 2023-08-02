Ukraine’s Dependence on Elon Musk’s Starlink Raises Concerns

General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Valeriy Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, recently discussed the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The conversation included topics such as air defense systems, real-time battlefield assessments, Russian military losses, and an unexpected issue – Elon Musk.

Sources from The New York Times reveal that General Zaluzhny mentioned SpaceX’s satellite internet technology, Starlink, during the discussion. He emphasized that Ukraine’s battlefield decisions rely heavily on continuous communication through Starlink and expressed the desire to discuss the costs associated with the service. Additionally, Zaluzhny inquired about the evaluation of Elon Musk by the United States given his diverse business interests and political ideas.

Elon Musk’s dominance as a civilian player in space, leading companies like SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter, has raised concerns among military and political leaders worldwide. Since 2019, SpaceX has been launching rockets almost weekly, deploying numerous satellites into orbit. These satellites, known as Starlink, offer high-speed internet access to various parts of the world through ground terminals. With over 4,500 active satellites in the sky, Starlink already accounts for more than 50% of all satellites. The satellites are located in Low Earth Orbit at an altitude of around 500km, significantly closer than traditional satellite internet services.

The usefulness of Starlink is evident in its ability to provide internet access in war zones, remote areas, and disaster-stricken regions. Ukraine relies on Starlink for coordinating drone attacks and gathering intelligence. Activists in Iran and Turkey have used it to bypass internet censorship. The US Department of Defense is a major customer of Starlink, while other countries like Japan are testing its capabilities.

Nevertheless, Elon Musk’s control over satellite internet has raised concerns over his unpredictable decision-making and loyalty. He has the power to suspend services in specific countries and potentially misuse sensitive information collected through the system. Experts warn that Starlink’s precise identification of ground terminal locations raises privacy and security concerns, as it could enable tracking of military movements.

Ukrainian officials are worried about their excessive dependence on Starlink, although they have explored alternatives that cannot match its coverage. Several European and Middle Eastern countries have privately raised similar concerns over the past year and a half. Despite these worries, public expressions of concern have been limited due to the fear of angering Elon Musk.

The US government, despite occasional criticism from Musk, relies heavily on Starlink’s technology domestically and geopolitically. The government is a major customer of SpaceX, utilizing their rockets for NASA missions and military satellite launches. Pentagon officials have attempted to mediate between Starlink and Ukraine, given the critical nature of these systems.

Taiwan, which faces vulnerability in its internet infrastructure due to the threat of a Chinese invasion, has reservations about using Starlink due to Musk’s business connections with China. While Taiwan is an ideal candidate for Starlink, concerns arise from the possibility of Musk deactivating the service under pressure from Beijing.

China itself has expressed concerns about Starlink. Musk revealed that Beijing had requested assurances that Starlink would not be activated in the country, given the strict state control and censorship of the internet. China is developing its own satellite internet service, registering thousands of its own satellites.

Ukraine’s dependence on Elon Musk’s Starlink, along with the concerns raised by other countries, highlights the influence and potential risks associated with an individual having near-complete control over satellite internet services.