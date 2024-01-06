Discovery of Ancient Sponge Fossil in Co Clare, Ireland

Summary:

A 315 million-year-old fossil of a sponge has been discovered in Co Clare, Ireland. This remarkable find is not just any ordinary sponge, but a previously unknown species and the first of its kind to be found in Ireland. The fossil was found in a rock in the Cliffs of Moher and is believed to have originated from the continent of Gondwana. The sponge, named Cyathophycus balori after the Irish giant Balor, is the largest-known example of sponges in the world.

What is an animal sponge?

Sponges are organic water filters that play a critical role in biodiversity. They rely on maintaining a constant water flow through their bodies to obtain food, oxygen, and remove waste. Despite their simplicity in terms of nervous, digestive, and circulatory systems, sponges are considered to be some of the earliest surviving animals.

How was the fossil discovered?

The geologist Dr Eamon Doyle, responsible for the Burren and Cliffs of Moher Unesco Global Geopark, made the discovery. He recognized the value of the fossil and contacted international fossil sponge expert Dr Joseph Botting. Dr Botting immediately expressed interest and was eager to see the specimen in person.

What is unique about this discovery?

The Cyathophycus balori fossil is exceptionally large, measuring up to 50cm in height. It is the first record of this family of fossil sponges in Ireland and is highly unusual due to its intact preservation. Normally, fossil sponges quickly disintegrate after death, leaving only scattered remains, making this find even more remarkable.

International Recognition:

The discovery has been published in the prestigious geological journal Geobios, with Dr Botting and Dr Lucy Muir from the National Museum Wales as lead authors. The collaboration between experts ensures that this significant find receives international recognition.

FAQ:

Q: How old is the sponge fossil?

A: The sponge fossil is estimated to be 315 million years old.

Q: Where was the fossil discovered?

A: The fossil was found in a rock in the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare, Ireland.

Q: Who made the discovery?

A: The geologist Dr Eamon Doyle made the discovery and contacted Dr Joseph Botting, an international fossil sponge expert, for further analysis.

Q: How is this sponge different from others?

A: The Cyathophycus balori fossil is the largest-known example of sponges worldwide and a previously unknown species found in Ireland.

Q: Has the find received recognition?

A: Yes, the discovery has been published in the scientific journal Geobios, with the collaboration of Dr Botting and Dr Muir from the National Museum Wales.