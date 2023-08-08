The South Korean Won Faces Weakness Amid Bond Market Turmoil

The South Korean won experienced significant weakness last week, making it the worst affected Asian currency during the recent bond market turmoil. Analysts predict that this weakness may persist in the coming weeks.

The dollar-won pair is nearing a critical point, with the potential of breaking through closely-watched technical levels. This could lead to further depreciation of the Korean currency. During the past week, the won weakened by about 2.5%, marking its worst performance since February.

Factors contributing to risk aversion and the potential decline of the won include uncertainties such as the upcoming release of US inflation data and Jerome Powell’s comments at the Jackson Hole meeting in late August. Economists anticipate that these uncertainties will impede the won’s performance.

According to economist Park Sooyeon from Meritz Securities, the upcoming release of US inflation data and Jerome Powell’s comments at the Jackson Hole meeting are key events that could affect the won. Meritz Securities predicts a rapid decline in the won, with a potential drop to as low as 1,315 per dollar in the next week or two. Currently, the currency is trading at around the 1,306 level.

The discrepancy in economic growth between the US and South Korea is also concerning. Woori Bank suggests that this difference could lead to funds flowing out, potentially lowering the won to 1,350 per dollar. Additionally, weak demand in China negatively affects South Korea’s sluggish exports, as the country heavily relies on its semiconductor industry.

Traders are closely monitoring whether the dollar-won pair will break through its 200-day moving average and ongoing downtrend since October. These levels have historically supported the Korean currency, and a breach could be considered a bearish signal for won traders.