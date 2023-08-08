Researchers Develop Method to Translate Laptop Keystrokes into Letters with High Accuracy

Researchers in the UK have achieved a breakthrough in translating laptop keystrokes into their corresponding letters with up to 95 percent accuracy. What sets this technique apart is that it can be accomplished using a nearby iPhone or by conducting the attack remotely via Zoom or Skype calls.

The researchers accomplished this feat without relying on a language model. Instead, they utilized deep learning and self-attention transformer layers to capture the sounds of typing and convert them into data for exfiltration. This achievement establishes a new record for acoustic side-channel attacks (ASCA) in terms of accuracy.

Microphones play a critical role in the success of this type of attack, as they are present in various devices such as laptops, smartwatches, and the rooms we work in. This makes them a common point for data exfiltration.

To mitigate the risk of such attacks, the researchers propose a few methods. One solution is to change one’s typing style. Skilled users who rely on touch typing are more challenging to detect accurately. Additionally, using randomized passwords with a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters can make it more difficult for attackers to recognize keystrokes.

For added protection, the use of a second authentication factor is recommended. Furthermore, the researchers suggest the introduction of fake keystroke sounds to mask the real ones, particularly when dealing with sensitive information like company records or customer data. They propose adding these sounds to Skype and Zoom transmissions after they have been recorded to minimize user annoyance.

Continued research is being conducted to explore new sources for recordings and enhance keystroke isolation techniques. The inclusion of a language model is also under investigation to improve the effectiveness of acoustic snooping.