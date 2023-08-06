The SmallRig Vibe P108 Full Color Mini RGB LED Video Light (Phonograph Limited Edition) is a compact on-camera light designed to enhance your video lighting setup. It is perfect for content creators and vloggers who are always on the go.

Despite its small size, the Vibe P108 offers a burst of color with its RGB control feature, providing various creative possibilities. It has an output of 250 Lux at 3.3 feet and a CCT adjustable range from 2700K to 6500K, allowing for versatile lighting options in different shooting conditions.

The Vibe P108 also ensures accurate color reproduction with its CRI of 95+. It has a compass stepless adjustment wheel that allows precise control over brightness and color temperature. The light is equipped with passive cooling technology to prevent overheating during extended use.

This on-camera light is lightweight, weighing just 0.2 lb (103g), and draws only 5W of power, making it energy-efficient. It comes with a built-in cold shoe mount for easy attachment to your camera and an integrated old shoe for mounting accessories like microphones or additional lights.

The SmallRig Vibe P108 Full Color Mini RGB LED Video Light (Phonograph Limited Edition) is available for pre-order at a retail price of $24.99 USD. Its compact size, versatile lighting options, and colorful design make it a valuable addition to the toolkit of any videographer.