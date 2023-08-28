The Night Sky: August 25-27

In this weekend’s night sky, there are several interesting celestial events to observe. On Friday, August 25, the Summer Triangle is slowly setting in the evening, with the star Vega standing 85° above the southern horizon after sunset. Using Vega as a guide, you can locate the Ring Nebula (M57) about 6.6° southeast of the star. The Ring Nebula glows at magnitude 8.8 and appears as a fuzzy, slightly larger-than-expected star through binoculars. With a telescope, you can observe the true nature of the nebula, which is a denser circular structure surrounding a lighter, hazy center.

On Saturday, August 26, there is a new comet to spot in the morning sky. Comet C/2023 P1 (Nishimura) was discovered less than two weeks ago and is expected to brighten over the next month. Currently at mid-8th magnitude, the comet may reach naked-eye visibility in mid-September. It can be found in far western Cancer, near the border with Gemini. Look for it by dropping down about 4.3° east from the star Kappa (κ) Geminorum.

Also on Saturday, the Beehive Cluster (M44) in Cancer will be visible about two hours before sunrise. Although it may be difficult to observe when it is closest to the horizon, the sparkling stars of the cluster should still be visible through binoculars or a telescope.

On Sunday, August 27, Saturn reaches opposition in the constellation Aquarius. Shining at magnitude 0.4, Saturn will be highest in the sky around midnight. Through a telescope, you can observe its 19″ disk and its magnificent rings, which are 43″ across and tilted about 9° relative to our line of sight. Saturn is also surrounded by numerous moons, including the bright Titan.

Additionally, asteroid 8 Flora reaches opposition on Sunday, shining at magnitude 8.4. It can be found by using Saturn as a guide and dropping about 6.3° south-southeast. Flora will be located near the Helix Nebula (NGC 7293), an 8th-magnitude planetary nebula.

Overall, this weekend provides a variety of celestial events to observe, from planetary nebulae to comets and asteroids. Happy stargazing!

Definitions:

– Asterism: A prominent pattern or group of stars that is not one of the recognized constellations.

– Planetary Nebula: A cloud of gas and dust formed by an expanding shell of ionized gas ejected by a dying star.

– Magnitude: The measure of brightness of a celestial object, with lower magnitudes indicating brighter objects.

– Opposition: When a planet appears opposite the Sun in the sky, resulting in its highest visibility at night.

– Naked-eye: Visible to the unaided eye.

– Constellation: A group of stars that form a recognizable pattern.

– Nebula: An interstellar cloud of gas and dust, typically illuminated by a nearby star or stars.

Sources:

– Image credit: Michael Karrer (Flickr)

– Sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset times are given in local time from 40° N 90° W.

– Moon Phase information is given at 12 P.M. local time from 40° N 90° W.

– Astronomy: Roen Kelly