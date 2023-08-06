The Impact of Quantum Physics and Computing on Science and Technology

The movie “Oppenheimer” sheds light on the significant contributions of J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist, in the development of the atomic bomb. Director Christopher Nolan extensively researched quantum physics to capture the essence of Oppenheimer’s work.

Since World War II, quantum physics, which explores matter and energy at the fundamental level, has had a transformative impact on numerous fields. Quantum mechanics has revolutionized technology, enabling advancements like solid-state hard drives, lasers, and GPS. Olivia Lanes, the global lead of education and advocacy on the quantum team at IBM, explains that the laws of physics governing these tiny particles and energy scales differ from those we encounter in our daily lives.

Building on these advancements, the next logical step is to develop a computer entirely based on the principles of quantum mechanics. This quantum computer would unlock possibilities for new calculations and problem-solving. At San Diego State University’s College of Sciences, Bryana Quintana highlights how quantum science is already making headway in scientific and medical applications such as nuclear medicine and improved diagnostics. By understanding quantum science, we can gain a deeper insight into the universe and transform various industries.

Quantum computing, a novel approach to computations and algorithms, operates on the principles of quantum physics. Unlike classical computers that use bits, quantum computers utilize qubits, which can exist in multiple energy states simultaneously. Algorithms designed for quantum computers can solve certain problems exponentially faster, thanks to the phenomena of superposition and qubit entanglement.

Charina Chou, the director and chief operating officer of Google Quantum AI, notes that qubits accurately mimic the complexities of real-world molecules. This characteristic makes them well-suited to address challenges in designing improved materials and technologies like solar cells. Although quantum computing is still in the experimental stage, it holds the potential to revolutionize computing and benefit humanity in diverse areas, including medicine, materials discovery, and transportation technology.