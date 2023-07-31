The Role of AI and Immersive Technology in the Future of Journalism

Gloria Berbena, Minister Counsellor for Public Diplomacy at the US Embassy India, recently addressed a conclave in Kolkata on the future of journalism and the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and immersive technology. According to Berbena, as the world moves towards a three-dimensional reality, AI and immersive technology have the power to reshape storytelling and journalism.

Berbena stressed that the Department of State recognizes the significance of AI in the global technological revolution and aims to make use of its opportunities while promoting democracy, human rights, and responsible technology use. The conclave, organized by Meridian International in collaboration with the US Public Diplomacy Team, brought together 30 journalists and media professionals from across India, including the North East states.

The event included training sessions on AI, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR), providing participants with hands-on experience and demonstrations conducted by experts from the United States and India. The objective was to enhance media literacy and strengthen understanding of AI technologies for journalism.

This initiative reflects a commitment to responsible development, deployment, use, and governance of trustworthy AI technologies in the field of journalism. By equipping journalists and media professionals with the knowledge and skills to navigate AI and immersive technology, the aim is to foster an environment where these advancements can be put to effective use while upholding journalistic integrity and public trust.

The future of journalism holds immense possibilities with the integration of AI and immersive technology. It has the potential to revolutionize storytelling, enhance journalistic practices, and create engaging experiences for audiences. As technology continues to evolve, it is essential for media professionals to adapt and embrace these advancements, ensuring that AI and immersive technology are used in ways that benefit society and uphold the values of journalism.