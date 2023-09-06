The Nature of Consciousness: A Review of “The Seventh Son” by Sebastian Faulks

In the novel “The Seventh Son” by Sebastian Faulks, the nature of consciousness takes center stage as the story explores the boundaries and possibilities of human self-awareness. Drawing inspiration from Julian Jaynes’s theory of bicameralism, Faulks delves into the idea that consciousness is not a fixed trait of human identity, but rather an evolving entity that can take various forms.

The protagonist, Talissa Adam, agrees to become a surrogate mother for a couple who desperately wants a child. Unbeknownst to her, the experimental procedure she undergoes results in the birth of Seth, a child with a mind vastly different from others. As the story unfolds, the book raises questions about Seth’s consciousness, his unique perspective on the world, and the challenges he faces due to his cognitive uniqueness.

Faulks, known for his elegant and economical writing style, expertly creates a compelling narrative that explores themes of human complexity, loss, and love. However, some critics argue that the novel’s focus on the concept of consciousness overshadows the development of the characters and the overall plot.

While the book offers intriguing insights into the nature of consciousness and its potential evolution, some readers feel that the essence of Seth’s mind remains elusive. Unlike other works, such as “Flowers for Algernon” or “Frankenstein,” where first-person narration immerses readers in a dramatically different perspective, “The Seventh Son” falls short in conveying the qualitatively extraordinary nature of Seth’s consciousness.

Furthermore, some critics find fault with the construction of the story, as secondary characters become mere victims of circumstance, lacking agency and struggling too little with the consequences of the experiment inflicted upon them. This, combined with the heavy exposition on human evolution and prehistoric anthropology, gives the impression that the novel occasionally veers into nonfiction territory.

Despite its flaws, Faulks’s exploration of consciousness and its potential varieties offers readers food for thought and invites pondering on the nature of self-awareness. While “The Seventh Son” may not fully realize its ambitious premise, it still showcases Faulks’s talent as a virtuoso writer capable of tackling diverse genres and themes with grace and clarity.

