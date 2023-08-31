Secretlab Labor Day Sale: Up to $150 Off Gaming Chairs and Gaming Desks

Secretlab is starting its Secretlab Labor Day Sale with impressive discounts on their popular gaming chairs and gaming desks. Customers can now enjoy savings of up to $150 on select items. Here’s a breakdown of the deals:

– Up to $100 Off Secretlab TITAN Evo gaming chairs

– Up to $150 Off Secretlab Classics gaming chairs

– Up to $100 Off Secretlab MAGNUS Pro gaming desk

– Up to $70 Off Secretlab MAGNUS gaming desk

– Up to $40 Off Nueue task chair

Secretlab is renowned for its high-quality gaming chairs, and they have consistently been rated as the best high-end gaming chairs in the market. The Secretlab Titan Evo, in particular, has received high praise for its comfort and customization options. While the chairs may come at a premium price, the craftsmanship, materials, customer service, and customizability make them worth it.

Starting with the Secretlab TITAN Evo gaming chairs, customers can save up to $100. The TITAN Evo is available in Small, Medium, and Large sizes, with prices starting at $519 during the sale. It features Neo Hybrid Leatherette upholstery, which is durable and easy to clean. Customers can also choose to upgrade to SoftWeave Plus fabric or premium NAPA leather. The TITAN Evo comes with a sculpted base, plush cold-cure foam upholstery, a supportive 4-way lumbar system, 165 degrees of recline, full metal 4D armrests, and a memory foam headrest pillow.

For those interested in the classics, Secretlab is offering up to $150 off their “Classics” gaming chairs, including the popular TITAN 2020 and Omega models. These chairs offer similar features to the TITAN Evo, with minor cosmetic differences.

In addition to the gaming chairs, Secretlab is also providing discounts on their gaming desks. The MAGNUS Pro desk, designed specifically for gamers, is available for $799 during the sale (originally priced at $899). This electric standing desk features a powerful dual-motor system, 3-stage telescoping metal legs, anti-collision technology, and memory presets. It also has unique features like a power center, cable management tray, magnetic top for accessories, integrated RGB lighting, and a built-in control panel.

All Secretlab products come with warranties, ranging from 3 to 5 years, ensuring customers have peace of mind with their purchases.

In conclusion, the Secretlab Labor Day Sale provides an excellent opportunity to upgrade your gaming setup with discounts on gaming chairs and gaming desks. Whether you prefer the latest TITAN Evo or the classic models, Secretlab offers exceptional quality, comfort, and customization options for gamers who want the best in their gaming experience.

