The Season of Souls: Introducing Charon in SMITE

The Season of Souls is fast approaching in the ever-popular game SMITE, and players are eagerly anticipating the arrival of a new god named Charon, also known as The Ferryman. This mythical character takes on the important role of guiding fallen warriors back into the battlefield, ensuring the balance of the game remains intact.

While specifics about Charon’s abilities in SMITE are currently limited, a cinematic trailer has been released, providing a glimpse of his iconic ferryman’s boat and hinting at a potential portal-making ability. However, players will need to wait until the release to fully understand how these abilities will translate into Charon’s in-game kit.

Scheduled to kick off on June 13th, the Season of Souls also brings with it the introduction of a new battle pass, offering players a host of exciting gameplay and immersive experiences. SMITE enthusiasts can look forward to delving into this new content, exploring the unique features and challenges that await them.

For those craving further insight into this upcoming event, a captivating cinematic teaser trailer has been made available, piquing curiosity and building excitement for what lies ahead in SMITE.