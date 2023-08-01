Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ to Feature LTPO Displays

According to a report by Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ will come with LTPO displays, a departure from the previous models in the Galaxy S series. This new display technology offers better battery efficiency by providing fine-grained control over the refresh rate. It is expected to have an impact on standby power draw when using the Always On Display feature.

Another reputable source, The Cat, claims that the new displays will also have narrower bezels, aligning with Samsung’s trend of adopting slimmer bezels. However, there is no specific information available about the resolution of the displays. It is still unclear whether they will be FHD+ or return to QHD+ as seen in the S20 series.

While the resolution remains unknown, it has been confirmed that the selfie cameras on the S24 series will remain unchanged. They will continue to utilize the same 12MP Dual Pixel sensors as the previous year.

There are rumors suggesting that the S24 Ultra, within the S24 series, will receive the most significant upgrades. These upgrades may include a new, faster-charging battery and an improved telephoto camera. However, the introduction of higher quality displays in the S24 and S24+ models will certainly contribute to their flagship status.

Overall, the introduction of LTPO displays in the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ is expected to result in improved battery efficiency, while the narrower bezels will enhance the overall design of the devices.