The Salvation Army Unveils New Emergency Response Vehicle for Okaloosa County

The Salvation Army of Fort Walton Beach has introduced their new Emergency Response Vehicle, designed to serve as a mobile canteen and communication hub during natural disasters in Okaloosa County. The organization’s previous vehicle, which had faithfully served the community for 35 years, retired after responding to the 2020 Mussett Bayou wildfire.

The new vehicle, built on a Ford F-450 platform, is equipped with a fully-equipped kitchen capable of serving up to 500 people per meal. It features a large oven, hot plate, and burners, ensuring that hot meals can be provided to residents in need. The vehicle also aims to offer words of encouragement, prayers, and cold bottles of water to bring hope and support.

The primary focus of the Salvation Army’s new vehicle will be on serving inaccessible areas in north Okaloosa and Walton counties. They also plan to extend their services to the homeless community in Crestview by providing weekly hot meals through the mobile food pantry, which complements a similar initiative in downtown Fort Walton Beach.

In addition to its kitchen capabilities, the vehicle is equipped with a Starlink access point that acts as a wireless modem. This technology allows disaster survivors to charge their devices and connect to the internet, enabling them to communicate with loved ones and seek additional assistance, especially during power outages or when cell towers are down.

The Salvation Army of Fort Walton Beach does not have any immediate expansion plans for their fleet. Instead, neighboring chapters of the organization will be called upon to provide resources in the event of a natural disaster. The goal is to deploy up to 30 emergency response vehicles to impacted areas within hours after a disaster strikes.

The public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the new vehicle at the First Friday Breakfast of the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce, held at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Fort Walton Beach at 9 a.m.

The purchase of the new vehicle was made possible through a generous donation of $100,000 by Impact 100, demonstrating the community’s ongoing support for the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts. The Salvation Army expresses gratitude for the community’s assistance and reassures that 100% of any financial gifts received are directed towards disaster relief efforts.