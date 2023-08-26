Saints Row Now Available on Steam with Heavy Discounts

The highly anticipated reboot of the action series Saints Row is now available on Steam, and to celebrate its arrival, the game has been heavily discounted until the end of August. The game was previously released on console and the Epic Games Store last year, but the exclusivity period for the latter has now ended.

Saints Row offers three different editions on Steam: the Standard Edition, the Gold Edition, and the Platinum Edition. The Standard Edition, originally priced at $59.99 / £49.99, is currently available for $19.79 / £16.49. The Gold Edition, which includes the Expansion Pass and the Los Panteros American Muscle Bundle, is currently priced at $29.69 / £24.74, down from its usual cost of $89.99 / £74.99. The Platinum Edition, which includes everything in the Gold Edition and a copy of Saints Row: The Third Remastered, is currently available for $32.99 / £28.04, instead of its regular price of $99.99 / £84.99.

Despite the excitement surrounding the game’s release, Saints Row received mixed reviews upon its launch. The game was criticized for its bugs and lackluster gameplay, earning a score of 61-65 on Metacritic. Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors expressed disappointment with the game’s reception, stating that it had been polarizing for fans.

With its availability on Steam and the current discounts, Saints Row offers a new opportunity for players to experience the iconic action series. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer, now is the perfect time to jump into the chaotic world of Saints Row.

Sources: Videogames Chronicle