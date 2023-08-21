Russian Luna-25 Spacecraft Crashes into Moon

The Russian Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon after spinning into an uncontrolled orbit, according to the Russian space agency, Roscosmos. This was Russia’s first launch since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union. The crash occurred after Roscosmos reported an “abnormal situation,” which its specialists are currently analyzing. The spacecraft was originally intended to land on the south pole of the moon on Monday, in a race to reach Earth’s satellite ahead of an Indian spacecraft.

Scientists are particularly interested in the lunar south pole as they believe it may contain water in its permanently shadowed polar craters. The frozen water in these rocks could potentially be converted into air and rocket fuel by future explorers.