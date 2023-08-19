RUF Tribute: A Unique Carbon-Chassis Car

The RUF Tribute is a one-of-a-kind car created by RUF Automobile, a German company known for their exceptional Porsche-based designs. In 2016, RUF introduced a new generation of cars featuring a bespoke carbon-fiber chassis, which includes the CTR Anniversary and SCR models. The Tribute, similar to the CTR and SCR, bears a resemblance to the Porsche 911 but is a completely new creation from the ground up.

Unlike its predecessors, the Tribute is equipped with an air-cooled flat-six engine. This is RUF boss Alois Ruf Jr.’s way of paying tribute to the 60th anniversary of the 911, particularly the iconic air-cooled flat-six engine it was known for. Ruf developed an all-new, twin-turbo 3.6-liter flat-six engine specifically for this occasion. Although it lacks radiators, the engine is quite advanced with features like three-valve heads, dual overhead cams, and variable timing and lift.

The Tribute’s engine is managed by a Bosch engine management system and incorporates a fly-by-wire throttle and a two-stage resonance intake system. Intercoolers are used to cool the charge air from the turbos, while twin catalytic converters ensure emission cleanliness. With an impressive output of 550 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, the Tribute certainly packs a punch.

As with RUF’s other carbon-chassis vehicles, the Tribute boasts double-wishbone suspension with inboard pushrod-actuated KW coilovers. Those who have driven the SCR model, which shares a similar chassis, have been amazed by its performance. The Tribute promises to deliver similar thrills, complemented by the distinctive sound of the air-cooled flat-six engine.

Currently, RUF has not disclosed the pricing details for the Tribute. However, considering that the SCR model costs around $1 million, it is expected that the Tribute will be in a similar range.