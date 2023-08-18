RUF Unveils New 911-Like Speedster: The RUF R Spyder

RUF, the renowned experts in creating powerful Porsche vehicles, had an eventful weekend with a couple of exciting announcements. Alongside the introduction of the 800-hp evolution of their CTR3 supercar, RUF also revealed the striking RUF R Spyder.

While the term “911-like speedster” may resemble Porsche’s official 911 Speedster, it actually refers to something even more extreme. The R Spyder takes it a step further by removing the low-slung windscreen and convertible roof, replacing them with smaller wind deflectors. This design choice leaves the driver and passenger fully exposed to the elements, akin to the philosophy behind the SLR Stirling Moss and Ferrari Monza models.

Underneath the R Spyder’s hood lies a naturally aspirated, 4.0-liter flat-six engine, generating an impressive 515 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. Power is delivered through a six-speed manual gearbox featuring an auto-blip function. The cabin is divided into two sections, each with its own wind deflector and separate cabin area. A physical stopwatch is placed between the driver and passenger, who can communicate using intercoms integrated into special helmets stored underneath the massive rear decklid.

Being a vehicle that embraces the lack of wind resistance as a distinctive characteristic, wearing these helmets becomes essential for both driver and passenger.

While pricing details for the CTR3 Evo and R Spyder have not been disclosed by RUF, it is worth noting that the previous CTR3 had a price tag of $725,000 in 2018. Given the open-top design and its elevated performance, it can be reasonably expected that the RUF R Spyder will also come with a significant price tag.